DUI Interceptor: Columbus police rolls out mobile breath testing vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police unveiled the department’s mobile breath testing vehicle, the DUI Interceptor, on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which police say was provided through a grant, will patrol the streets of Columbus and surrounding areas starting Wednesday.

Police say the DUI Interceptor will assist officers in the field by processing suspected DUI drivers on the spot.

The vehicle will eliminate the need for officers to transport an impaired driver to a police facility to conduct a breath test, allowing patrol officers more time to answer calls for service.

Columbus police partnered with Ohio-based Bolder & Co. Creative Studios to develop the name, graphics and promotional materials to introduce the division’s OVI Countermeasures Program.

“Our aim is always to promote safe, sober driving,” said Sergeant Adam Barton from the OVI Countermeasures Unit. “The publicity around this program and the visibility of the vehicle are meant to make people think twice about driving after they’ve been drinking, knowing that if they do drive impaired, they will be charged.”

The DUI Interceptor features stylized superhero graphics and the tagline: “Going out tonight? So are we.” Police said the design aims to be visually engaging and informing the community that their safety is being protected.