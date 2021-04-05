Columbus police release video of persons of interest in shooting at Weinland Park vigil

The shooting happened July 17, 2020 following the murder of 20-year-old Tavion Walker.

Police are asking for help identifying persons of interest in a shooting at a vigil last year.

The Columbus Division of Police released surveillance video on Twitter Monday night. The video is from a vigil at Weinland Park on July 17, 2020, honoring Tavion Walker, 20. Walker was shot and killed on July 15 in an alley on N. 4th Street.

Police said several men walked up and fired shots at the vigil, hurting four people. In the video released by police, you can see several men running from the park, one man is seen firing shots as he runs away. Police also point out three vehicles of interest.

Police believe those involved in the shooting at the vigil are also responsible for Walker's murder.

To watch the full video, click here.