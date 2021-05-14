Columbus police release photos of suspects in connection to shooting of 9-year-old girl

If anyone has information on these suspects, they are asked to call police at 614-645-4141.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help identifying three suspects in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old girl earlier this month.

Police were called to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of South 5th Street on May 5.

Katherine Messer, 9, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two people when she was shot in the torso.

Surveillance video from Messer's family shows a man riding a bike, circling around a corner and shooting in the direction of several people.

Police released photos of three suspects in connection to the shooting.

The investigation showed the shooting was over a bicycle.

Messer said she did not see the person who shot her. She did survive her injuries but said doctors can't take the bullet out of her because it hit three inches away from her heart.