Police receive report of shots fired at car on I-270 South in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after receiving a report of shots being fired at a car on I-270 South near East Main Street on the city's east side.

The shooting happened Friday around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say a 2018 Honda CRV was traveling south on I-270 from I-670.

The CRV's driver believed she heard three gunshots. She stated a tractor trailer was traveling in the same direction on the driver's side of her car.

The driver and a passenger who was also in the CRV said they also heard a single gunshot just before getting off at the Main Street exit.

After arriving home, the victims called police when they noticed a bullet hole in the rear driver's side of the vehicle.