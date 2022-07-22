Columbus police receive additional funds from DeWine's grant money to combat violent crime

Columbus police, who received $413,908 back in April, will get an additional $629,047.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police will be receiving additional grant money from Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

DeWine announced the fifth round of recipients which includes 14 agencies that will receive a total of $3.5 million.

To date, DeWine has awarded $23 million to 83 law enforcement agencies in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

The Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program was created last year to give law enforcement officials more tools to hold the small number of criminals responsible for the most violent crime in the state.

The program originally launched with $8 million from the state's operating budget, but it was increased to $58 million with additional money from the American Recovery Plan.

“Violent crime not only impacts public safety but also quality of life, and I am committed to doing all we can to protect Ohio's citizens from violence,” said Governor DeWine. “By giving local law enforcement agencies these additional resources, they'll be able to do more to prevent crime so that community members feel safe.”

Columbus police, who received $413,908 back in April, will get an additional $629,047.

Other central Ohio agencies in the fifth round include the Athens Police Department ($200,680) and the Reynoldsburg Police Department ($685,021).

DeWine said these agencies will use the grant money to pay for retention bonuses to help maintain staffing and recruit new officers.