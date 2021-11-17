Columbus police, Ohio State football players, nonprofit deliver 150 Thanksgiving meals

The officers also delivered meals on the west side at the Glenwood Community Center, the recent site where the crime crackdown "Operation Unity" was held.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and turkey: everything you'd need for a full Thanksgiving meal. Columbus police, the Starfish Assignment and Ohio State University football players delivered meals to about 150 families on Wednesday.

C.J. Barnett, who is currently the director of player development at Ohio State, put his skills to use.



“This is what it is about. Football is a great thing, ultimately it's about our community. It's about others, helping others,” said the former Buckeye and Columbus police officer.

The organizations picked the Rosewind neighborhood in South Linden for the second year in a row.

“We picked this location last year. The officers picked it that worked in this neighborhood. They experienced a lot of violence. A young lady lost her life over there. They had some hardships. We wanted to do something positive,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker.

One particular stretch of Vesta Avenue has experienced more than its share of violence.

In July 2020, 14-year-old Indiah Corley was shot and killed. Columbus police have still not solved her homicide.

Just two months later near the same spot, Shawntaye Gavin was shot and killed. An arrest has been made in his case.

“The trauma that stays in a neighborhood, especially with these unsolved cases. There's not closure, is there another killer out there, is it someone who lives around here who comes to visit? Do you have to look over your shoulder every time you go outside?” Becker explained.

Which is why Columbus Police were thankful to be in the neighborhood bringing smiles to residents' faces.

“It's very special, it's nice. It's nice to see everyone coming together around the holidays doing nice things for everybody,” said resident Anthony Adams.

“It's actually really nice, especially not having to go out and get it. I got it last year, and it was really a surprise,” said resident Grace Goins.

Goins has lived in the neighborhood for a while, knows the trauma the area has felt.

She says without this gift, Thanksgiving would have been much different.

“No, in all honesty, we hadn't planned on doing much this year. Bringing us this stuff is getting us into the holiday spirit so we can go and spend time with the family,” Goins said.

“These are things at least we can help mitigate and actually have people enjoy the holiday instead of being another reminder of what you don't have,” said Columbus Police Officer Shawn Lutz.

Kemba Financial, Byers Auto and Walmart all donated the dinners.