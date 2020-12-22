One person killed by police in north Columbus shooting

Officers confirm one person was killed by police early Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed by police early Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Cranbrook neighborhood in north Columbus, according to police.

Authorities received a call around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle. They told 10TV about 20 minutes later shots were fired.

A man was hit by gunfire and taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. Officers have not identified him yet.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with Columbus police to determine what led up to the shooting.