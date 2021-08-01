Columbus police officers heading to D.C. for inauguration security

A group of 70 Columbus police officers will be heading to D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Like most of us, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Richard Bash watched the Capitol riots unfold in D.C. on Wednesday. events in D.C. on Wednesday.

“I was very disappointed with the violence and property destruction of that process. Our country was founded on the ability to protest and show displeasure with our government. We've done it here in Columbus. We had people take over a city council meeting,” Bash said.

Bash and a group of 70 officers are going to D.C. for the inauguration.

Last fall, the Columbus Division of Police was asked by D.C. Metro Police if they can send officers to help with security.

Now, that security is even more important after the insurrection.

“The safety of the officers who are going with me is paramount. There is a little heightened possibility that there'll be a larger crowd and a different type of atmosphere,” Bash said.

The officers will range from seasoned veterans to newer officers who volunteered for the field forces during the protests in downtown Columbus this summer.

Bash says he's confident no matter how big or small the crowds are, or what happens, his officers will be ready to keep the peace.

“I'm taking with me highly trained police officers that are well-equipped and know exactly what to do when it comes to dealing with crowds,” Bash said.



Bash says he and the officers have prepared for the worst, and are hoping for the best. Either way, he says it's an honor to protect and serve for a historic event.



“Officers don't often get the opportunity to go and represent the Columbus Division of Police nationally. I'm really looking forward to that opportunity for the officers to be there, to show their professionalism and to assist in something that is nationally important,” Bash said.