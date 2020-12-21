Police call off search for suspect who fired shots at officers in northeast Columbus

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots at officers around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police officers returned fire after an unknown individual shot at them on the northeast side of Columbus Sunday night.

Police tell 10TV that officers were in the 4000 block of Edinburgh Lane when an individual fired shots at them around 8:30 p.m.

One officer fired his gun at the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect was hit.

The unknown suspect was able to flee the scene after officers returned fire.

Officers called off the search for the suspect around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after being unable to locate the individual.

Police say all officers are OK and accounted for.