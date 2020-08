It happened just before 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of South High Street and Greenlawn Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital following a crash in south Columbus.

Authorities told 10TV the officer was sent to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available.