2 Columbus police officers injured in two-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say two officers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on the city's east side.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cole Street and Miller Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Both officers' injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Both officers and the other driver were taken to the Ohio State University East Hospital for treatment.

Police say it's suspected that the driver of the other vehicle may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.