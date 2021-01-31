Columbus police officer hospitalized after cruiser hit on I-270 West

Police say the cruiser was hit Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

A Columbus police officer was hospitalized after a cruiser was hit Sunday afternoon on I-270 West just east of Sawmill Road.

A dispatcher says the officer was responding to another accident around 12:40 p.m. when their cruiser was hit.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

It's not known what led to the crash.

No lanes have been shut down.

Officials did not say if the driver who hit the cruiser remained at the scene.