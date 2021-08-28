Columbus police officer fires gun after responding to shots fired call; no injuries

According to police, they were called to Nafzger Park in the 2800 block of Noe Bixby Road around 7:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after an officer fired his gun in a southeast Columbus park Saturday evening.

According to police, they were called to Nafzger Park in the 2800 block of Noe Bixby Road around 7:40 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.

There were multiple events happening at the park at the time of the reports of shots being fired. Witnesses say a man shooting at another man inside the park

The officer who responded was working special duty at the park, responded to the scene within a minute and saw the suspect walking through the parking lot with a gun. She ended up firing her gun. There is no word on what led up to her firing her gun.

"Somebody irresponsible running through the park, firing a gun at somebody else is what caused this. All the signs in the world will not fix stupid people from doing stupid things," Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh said at the scene.

Strausbaugh said children were playing at a playground inside the park and were in the direction of the gunfire. No children were hurt.

Strausbaugh says, "When people who are trying to solve their problems with firearms, this is a result. Fortunately, God was overlooking here and no children were struck. That is a true blessing that no children were struck and no adults were struck either."

Police say there are no reported injuries.

Ohio BCI is handling the investigation. 10TV has reached out to the agency for more information on the incident.

