Columbus police officer arrested for OVI pleads guilty to lesser offense

Jay Graham had his driver's license suspended for a year and he will have to spend five days in a jail alternative program.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Columbus police officer arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired while he was off-duty, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Tuesday according to court records.

Jay Graham pleaded guilty to physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was fined $375, had his license suspended for a year and was sentenced to five days in a pay-to-stay jail alternative in Richland County.

Graham is still on desk duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

According to a Westerville Division of Police report, an officer saw Jay Graham turn into a parking lot off of Park Meadow Road with his tires squealing on March 16 around 11:40 p.m.

The officer noted Graham then stopped in the lot for a few minutes.

Another officer was called to the area so they could talk to Graham.

As the officers approached the lot, Graham headed eastbound on West Schrock Road so the officers followed.

An officer said they saw Graham drift between the lanes before stopping at the red light at South State Street.

As the light turned green, an officer saw Graham drive over the raised median before pulling into another parking lot.

The officer said he turned on his emergency lights and pulled Graham over.

According to the report, Graham told the officer he is a Columbus police officer, had just had Chinese food and Graham admitted to having four drinks.

The officer wrote in the report Graham had glassy eyes and told the officer he did not see the raised median.

Graham told police he had a gun on his left leg but when the officer checked, the gun was found in a jacket pocket and loaded.