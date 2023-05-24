x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Columbus police officer placed on administrative duty due to out-of-state criminal investigation

Columbus police confirmed to 10TV that the officer involved in the investigation is patrol officer Adam Nguyen.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police was placed on administrative duty due to a criminal investigation in another state.  

Columbus police confirmed to 10TV's Lacey Crisp that the officer involved in the investigation is patrol officer Adam Nguyen, a two-year veteran of the division.  

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available, but 10TV is actively attempting to confirm more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10TV for more updates. 

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out