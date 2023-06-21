x
Police searching for 10-year-old boy last seen in east Columbus

Police say Neves Pleasant was last seen in the 4100 block of Vineshire Drive at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing from the city’s east side.

Police say Neves Pleasant was last seen in the 4100 block of Vineshire Drive at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Neves is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a red, black and white hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants. 

Police consider the 10-year-old boy a high-risk missing person. 

Anyone with information on Neves’ location is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.

