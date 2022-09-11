x
Columbus police looking for missing 84-year-old man

Police said Michael Kindred has dementia and he drove away from his home on Sunday.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police
Michael Kindred

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 84-year-old man who has dementia.

Police said Michael Kindred drove away from his home around 7 p.m. on Sunday and was last seen on Olentangy Boulevard.

Kindred is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy blue and green plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a 2015 Honda CRV with an Ohio license plate of EUW2470.

If anyone knows where Kindred may be, they are asked to call 911.

