Police identify man killed in shooting near Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released the name of a man who died following a shooting in east Columbus near Blacklick early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Heatherbridge Lane near East Broad Street.

Officers found 22-year-old Stephen Gonzlez-Gammon near the entrance to the complex. The officers performed life-saving measures until medics arrived.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

Police did not provide information about a shooting or a cause for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

