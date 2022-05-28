x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Columbus police looking for suspect who fired shots at pair sitting on South Linden porch

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue Friday around 8:25 p.m. on a report that someone had a gun.
Credit: Scott Doelling / WBNS-10TV
File Photo - Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect authorities say fired shots at two people as they sat on a porch in south Linden.

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue Friday around 8:25 p.m. on a report that someone had a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a home that had been hit by shots.

According to police, the two people who were shot were known to the suspect. Neither person was hit by the shots.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Judges impose previously rejected Statehouse map, set Aug. 2 primary