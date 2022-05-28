Columbus police looking for suspect who fired shots at pair sitting on South Linden porch

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue Friday around 8:25 p.m. on a report that someone had a gun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect authorities say fired shots at two people as they sat on a porch in south Linden.

When officers arrived, they found a home that had been hit by shots.

According to police, the two people who were shot were known to the suspect. Neither person was hit by the shots.

The incident is still under investigation.