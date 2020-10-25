Columbus police looking for suspect in unsolved 2016 homicide

David Lee Hodge died after he was shot on October 27, 2016.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect in connection to an unsolved homicide from 2016.

On Thursday, October 27, 2016, Columbus police officers went to the 100 block of Columbian Avenue on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found David Lee Hodge with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mt. Carmel West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say unidentified suspects broke windows to get inside a home.

Once inside the home, the suspects went upstairs, where they were confronted by Hodge and another witness.

According to police, Hodge was shot by at least one of the suspects, who then left the scene, possibly in a Silver Nissan Rogue.

Authorities say Hodge may have been familiar with the suspects.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case.