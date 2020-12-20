Columbus police looking for suspect in July shooting death of 14-year-old girl

Indiah Corley died on July 11, 2020, after she was shot a week earlier in the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue in the Linden neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are still looking for a suspect in the July shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say just after 9 p.m. on July 4, a group of teens were gathered on Vesta Avenue when a vehicle drove past and fired shots at the group.

Three teens, including Corley, were hit by the shots. The other two teens suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.