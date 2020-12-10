x
Columbus Police looking for suspect in deadly October hit-and-run crash

Jeremy Coldiron, 40, died after he was hit by a vehicle on Oct. 12.
Credit: Image Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Franklinton area last month.

On Oct. 12, 40-year-old Jeremy Coldiron was at the alley east of Dana Avenue and south of Sullivant Avenue.

Police said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:41 a.m. Coldiron was struck by an unknown vehicle that was heading east in the alley.

The driver left the scene.

A passerby found Coldiron and called the police.

Coldiron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.stopcrime.org.