Columbus police looking for suspect in deadly July shooting

Dariene Smith, 23, died after she was shot on July 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in July.

On July 11, officers were called to a shooting in the area of School and Spruce Streets.

Police say officers did not find any victims at the scene, but were later told that two victims who were shot took themselves to Ohio Health Rehabilitation.

A woman, identified as 23-year-old Dariene Smith, suffered a life-threatening injury and later died.

According to police, the other victim said he was outside when a fight broke out between two men. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim started running with Smith when both were struck by gunfire from behind.

According to police, the initial altercation started on the sidewalk by Callahan's nightclub located at Park and Swan Streets.