Columbus police looking for missing man with schizophrenia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man missing from the southeast Columbus area.

According to police, 24-year-old Billie Hardin walked away from his home near Petzinger Road and Courtright Road on Wednesday and did not return.

Hardin suffers from schizophrenia and needs to be under supervision while in public, police say.

He is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair.

Hardin was last seen wearing grey windbreaker pants and no shirt.