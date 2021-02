81-year-old Walter Medley was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at S. Ohio Avenue and East Main Street at a COTA bus stop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing elderly man with Dementia from east of Downtown.

81-year-old Walter Medley was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at S. Ohio Avenue and East Main Street at a COTA bus stop.

Medley was wearing a blue winter cap with a bill, dark blue jacket, tan button-up shirt, and blue jeans.