COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy who is considered an endangered runaway.

According to police, Anton Jones Jr. was last seen on the 1400 block of North 5th Street around 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Jones is described as 4'8, weighing 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.