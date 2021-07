Ben Bailey was last seen walking on Bellevue Avenue early Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 81-year-old man missing from south Columbus.

Ben Bailey was last seen walking on Bellevue Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Bailey has grey hair and blue eyes.

He is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a red checkered shirt.