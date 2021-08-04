Columbus police looking for missing 75-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 75-year-old man.
Police said Ronald Sherburn left his home and did not return.
He has Alzheimer's and was last seen on April 3 at 1 p.m.
Police did not have a last listed address for Sherburn but he was last seen in the zip code area of 43215.
He is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes.
Police said he is driving a 1997 Ford E150 van with an Ohio license plate number of FUZ7466.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 911 as law enforcement is concerned for his safety.