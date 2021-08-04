Columbus police looking for missing 75-year-old man

Police said Ronald Sherburn has Alzheimer's and was last seen on April 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 75-year-old man.

Police said Ronald Sherburn left his home and did not return.

He has Alzheimer's and was last seen on April 3 at 1 p.m.

Police did not have a last listed address for Sherburn but he was last seen in the zip code area of 43215.

He is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes.

Police said he is driving a 1997 Ford E150 van with an Ohio license plate number of FUZ7466.