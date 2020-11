Jaiden Holsey was last seen on Tuesday at his home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in west Columbus, near Grove City.

Holsey is described as Black and Hispanic.

He has black hair, brown eyes, is 4-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 94 pounds.