COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Celia Hernandez has been missing from the east side of Columbus since April 8.

Police believe she is now on the west side of the city and was last seen in the area of Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue.

She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark purple jacket and blue jeans.