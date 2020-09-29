Columbus police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are looking for 12-year-old Laniyah Harrington.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city's east side.

Police say Laniyah Harrington was last seen Monday at the Speedway gas station at Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

According to police, Harrington is 5'5", weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair that is currently braided.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink shirt, white skirt, and purple jacket.