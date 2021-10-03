Columbus police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Mohammed Adnan ran away and was last seen Wednesday morning near Redlands Drive and Castlebrook Avenue in west Columbus, near Hilliard.
He is 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 80 pounds.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Mohammed was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red in the shoulder area and black sweatpants.
He was carrying a black backpack with colorful triangles on it.
If anyone has any information on where Mohammed may be, they are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.