COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating an elderly man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 86-year-old Donald Rannebarger left his home on Red Coach Lane around 2 p.m. and did not return.

Rannebarger was seen driving a black 1957 Ford Thunderbird with Ohio historical tags HD80L.

He is 5'11" and weighs about 180 pounds.