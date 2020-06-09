Columbus police working to solve 15-year-old homicide case

Ronald Bradley Jr. was shot and killed on March 8, 2005 after shots were fired at his car.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for answers in a homicide that happened 15 years ago.

On March 8, 2005, at 9:20 p.m., Ronald Bradley Jr. drove with three passengers to an unspecified location on Arkwood Place on the east side of Columbus.

Authorities say a man parked a 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo, approached the passenger side of Bradley's car and started speaking to the people inside the vehicle.

Without warning, the man backed away from the car as at least two other people rushed towards the car.

They began firing at the people who were inside Bradley's car. At some point, Bradley tried to drive away.

Bradley lost control of his vehicle after he was hit by the gunfire and crashed into a home in the 1200 block of Arkwood Avenue.

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to the hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.