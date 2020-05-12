Columbus police looking for 3 missing boys who didn't return to guardian following visit with non-custodial mother

Police say 8-year-old Kartier Thomas, 7-year-old Ka-oir Thomas and 3-year-old Kawhi Henderson did not return to their guardian after a visit with their mother.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for three missing boys who did not return after a visit with their non-custodial mother.

According to police, 8-year-old Kartier Thomas, 7-year-old Ka-oir Thomas and 3-year-old Kawhi Henderson did not return to their guardian after a visit with their mother, 30-year-old Shaniquia Thomas, on November 24.

Since that time, the children's guardian has filed three reports claiming interference with custody.

Police say they discovered Thomas had been serving a three-day sentence in the Franklin County Jail for operating a vehicle under the influence.

When she was asked where the children were, Thomas said "...she does not have anything to do with her kids and does not know where they are."

Thomas then called from jail and said the children were with her mother in Indiana.

Police have not been able to verify a location in Indiana.

All three boys have brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have height and weight information for any of the children.