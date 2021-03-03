Columbus police safely locate missing 11-year-old girl

Police say Brielle Brown was safely returned to her home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Columbus police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Brielle Brown was last seen Tuesday.

Police say she ran away from her home in the area of South Champion and Stewart avenues in the Southern Orchards neighborhood.

Brown is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black and white leggings and lime green Nike shoes.