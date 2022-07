Kevin Smith was last seen on June 24 in the area of S. High Street and Whittier Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 60-year-old man missing from the Brewery District.

Kevin Smith was last seen on June 24 in the area of S. High Street and Whittier Street. Police say Smith may appear disoriented due to health issues.

Smith is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358.