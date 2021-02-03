Columbus police investigating two robberies near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating two robberies that took place about 10 minutes apart Monday night near the Ohio State University main campus.
Police say around 8:30 p.m., two males approached a male victim in the 100 block of East 16th Avenue.
The suspects took the victim's phone and wallet at gunpoint and then ran away, according to police.
Around 8:40 p.m., two suspects approached a male victim in the area of Indianola and East 16th avenues. Officials say the suspects implied they had a gun, but the victim did not actually see a weapon.
The suspects then took that victim's phone and fled.
Police say it's possible, but not certain, that the same two suspects were involved in both robberies.
A suspect in both robberies was wearing a black hoodie. Police have provided no other suspect information.