Columbus police investigating two robberies near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating two robberies that took place about 10 minutes apart Monday night near the Ohio State University main campus.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., two males approached a male victim in the 100 block of East 16th Avenue.

The suspects took the victim's phone and wallet at gunpoint and then ran away, according to police.

Around 8:40 p.m., two suspects approached a male victim in the area of Indianola and East 16th avenues. Officials say the suspects implied they had a gun, but the victim did not actually see a weapon.

The suspects then took that victim's phone and fled.

Police say it's possible, but not certain, that the same two suspects were involved in both robberies.