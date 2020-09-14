Columbus police investigating two people shot in Franklin area

It happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Sullivant Avenue near Souder Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Franklinton area Monday morning.

It happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Sullivant Avenue near Souder Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two men, ages 19 and 26, who were shot in the stomach. Both were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses say the shooter was a man with long dreadlocks. So far, no arrests have been made.