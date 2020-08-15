x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Columbus police investigating triple shooting at Cleveland and East 5th avenues

A dispatcher says multiple people were firing weapons.
Credit: Shutterstock.com
File Photo

Columbus police say three people are in stable condition after they were shot early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of East 5th and Cleveland avenues on a report that multiple victims had been shot.

A call about the shooting was received around 1:40 a.m.

A dispatcher says multiple people were firing weapons. Thirty shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle.

Two of the victims, a man and woman were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. The third victim, who was a woman, was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

All three victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

There's currently no information about a suspect and police have made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).