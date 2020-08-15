Columbus police investigating triple shooting at Cleveland and East 5th avenues

A dispatcher says multiple people were firing weapons.

Columbus police say three people are in stable condition after they were shot early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of East 5th and Cleveland avenues on a report that multiple victims had been shot.

Happening Now: Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that occurred near E. 5th Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-TIPS. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 15, 2020

A call about the shooting was received around 1:40 a.m.

A dispatcher says multiple people were firing weapons. Thirty shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle.

Two of the victims, a man and woman were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. The third victim, who was a woman, was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

All three victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

There's currently no information about a suspect and police have made no arrests in the case.