Columbus police investigating report of armed robbery near Ohio State's campus

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened Sunday morning near the Ohio State University campus.

Ohio State Public Safety says Columbus police officers went to the intersection of North High Street and East Maynard Avenue around 1 a.m.

Authorities say three victims, one of whom was an Ohio State student, said they were in a nearby alley when they were approached by a suspect.

Officials say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded their property.

The victims cooperated and the suspect then left the area in a silver vehicle.

No one was hurt.

