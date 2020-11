Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Columbian Avenue and Doren Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Hilltop neighborhood in Columbus on Friday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Columbian Avenue and Doren Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers found one person shot in the road and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's name has not been released while police notify his next of kin.

People are asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 if they have information about the case