Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Southern Orchards neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Whittier Street around 6 p.m. following reports of a trespasser at a home.

Before officers arrived at the scene, police received an additional call that the trespasser had been shot and killed by the homeowner.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. That man's name is being withheld pending identification by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Columbus police told 10TV that the homeowner has not been charged with a crime and is not being named at this time.