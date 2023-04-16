x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting in south Columbus

The shooting happened Saturday evening after an unidentified man allegedly trespassed onto a property before being shot by the homeowner.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Southern Orchards neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Whittier Street around 6 p.m. following reports of a trespasser at a home. 

Before officers arrived at the scene, police received an additional call that the trespasser had been shot and killed by the homeowner. 

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. That man's name is being withheld pending identification by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Columbus police told 10TV that the homeowner has not been charged with a crime and is not being named at this time.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident following the investigation and decide whether any charges should be filed.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out