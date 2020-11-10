Columbus police investigating deadly shooting near Ohio State campus

The shooting happened on E. 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting near Ohio State's campus early Sunday morning.

According to Ohio State Emergency Management, the shooting happened on E. 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue.

Officers went to the scene Sunday shortly after 2 a.m.

Columbus police say they believe the 23-year-old man who died was an Ohio State student.

Buckeye Alert: Report of Shooting in the area E 14TH AVE / INDIANOLA AVE. Police on scene. Avoid area. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) October 11, 2020

According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot not far from where a party was taking place.

Officers are talking with multiple persons of interest.

The victim's family has not been notified.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Update: @ColumbusPolice remain in the area and are investigating. Anyone with information, call CPD at 614-645-4545. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) October 11, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.