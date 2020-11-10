Columbus police investigating deadly shooting near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting near Ohio State's campus early Sunday morning.
According to Ohio State Emergency Management, the shooting happened on E. 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue.
Officers went to the scene Sunday shortly after 2 a.m.
Columbus police say they believe the 23-year-old man who died was an Ohio State student.
According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot not far from where a party was taking place.
Officers are talking with multiple persons of interest.
The victim's family has not been notified.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.
