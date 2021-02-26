Columbus police investigating armed robbery of Buckeye Donuts near Ohio State campus

Police said the robbery happened at around 3 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeye Donuts store near the Ohio State University campus was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, according to Columbus police

According to a neighborhood safety notice issued by Ohio State, the armed robbery happened around 3 a.m. when two men entered the store, located at 1998 North High Street.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The suspects took the money and left the store.

No one was hurt.

Officials have few details about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.