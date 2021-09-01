Columbus police investigating after shots fired outside party near Ohio State campus

Police say no one was hurt, but one person was nearly struck.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday morning outside a party near the Ohio State University main campus.

Officers went to the 200 block of East 17th Avenue around 12:25 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired during a house party.

When officers arrived, multiple people were leaving the home through doors and windows.

Police say the shooting started outside the home and that two groups may have been firing shots at one another.

According to police, a man was sitting in a car outside the home when a bullet went through glass and almost hit him.

No injuries have been reported, but multiple vehicles and two homes were hit by bullets.