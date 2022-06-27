Columbus police investigating after dozens of shots fired in Short North overnight

According to Columbus police dispatch, the shots were fired in the 700 block of North High Street near East Hubbard Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after several shots were fired Monday morning in the Short North Arts District.

According to Columbus police dispatch, the shots were fired just after 1 a.m. in the 700 block of North High Street near East Hubbard Avenue.

Police say officers heard about 30 rounds fired in the area. No one was hit by the shots.

The area where the shots were fired is not far from where two people were shot Sunday around 4 a.m. in front of the Union Cafe.

In that incident, one man was shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described his condition as stable.

A woman later walked into the same hospital with a gunshot wound and it was determined that she had been shot at the same location. She is expected to recover.