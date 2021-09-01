Columbus police investigating after man's body found on East Broad Street

Police say a bicycle was found near the man.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a man's body was discovered early Saturday morning.

Officers went to the area of East Broad Street and Cardinal Park Drive not far from Noe Bixby Road on a report that a body was lying in the road.

A Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver spotted the body and called police around 7:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a bicycle was found near the man.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man was hit by a vehicle.

His name has not been released.