Columbus police investigating after man's body found in North Linden alley

Police say officers found the man shot in an alley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a man's body was found in the North Linden area Sunday morning.

Officers went to the 2900 block of Azelda Street after 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a man's body.

Police say officers found the man shot in an alley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:20 a.m.

There's currently no suspect information.

This is the 104th homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.