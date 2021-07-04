Columbus police investigating after man's body found in North Linden alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a man's body was found in the North Linden area Sunday morning.
Officers went to the 2900 block of Azelda Street after 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a man's body.
Police say officers found the man shot in an alley.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:20 a.m.
There's currently no suspect information.
This is the 104th homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).