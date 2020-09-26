Columbus police investigating report of 2 Ohio State students robbed at gunpoint near campus

Columbus police officers responded to the 100 block of Chittenden Avenue on a reported armed robbery Friday just before 11:20 p.m.

Columbus police are investigating after a report that two students were robbed at gunpoint Friday night near the Ohio State University campus.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Chittenden Avenue, near Indianola Avenue, just before 11:20 p.m.

According to police, reports state that two female students were approached from behind by four male suspects as they were walking toward their home.

One of the students said she was pushed in the chest by a suspect who then pointed a gun at her and demanded her phone and the password. The other student said she was pushed to the ground by another suspect who also demanded her phone and the password. Neither of the students was injured.

Police said they have limited suspect information.